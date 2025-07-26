Emergency Alert in Warren County, Ohio Sent by Mistake, Officials Urge Public Not to Call 911

Residents of Warren County, Ohio, were startled today by an unexpected emergency alert warning them to “secure doors and windows.” However, local officials have since confirmed that the Warren County emergency alert was sent in error and was only meant for a limited area.

The alert, which caused confusion across the county, was intended solely for a small portion of Deerfield Township due to a SWAT operation in progress. Authorities have now urged residents not to call 911 regarding the alert, emphasizing that there is no widespread threat.

A statement from emergency notification service Alertpage, Inc. read:

“EMERGENCY ALERT SENT IN ERROR ‘Secure Doors and Windows’. NOW ASKING RESIDENTS TO NOT CALL 911 – ALERT WAS ONLY FOR A SMALL AREA IN DEERFIELD TWP FOR A SWAT CALLOUT.”

The map included in the alert shows the impacted region northeast of Cincinnati, near popular landmarks like Kings Island and Caesar Creek State Park.

Officials have not yet provided further details about the SWAT incident, but confirmed that the situation is under control and isolated.

Residents are advised to follow only official channels for updates and to disregard the broader emergency alert if they are outside the immediate area affected.