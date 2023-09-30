News

Newton PD arrest suspect for attempted 2nd degree murder

The Newton Police department confirmed officers arrested a 21-year-old man Friday night on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and other charges after a disturbance in the 600 block of Southeast Fourth Street.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 8:30 p.m. Officers said it found that a man and a woman were arguing and a second man intervened. A fight happened between the two men. Police said a third man went inside a home and got a handgun and threatened to kill two people involved. That man then fired two shots toward the woman, both missed her.

Police said the man, identified as Tyler Christiansen, then confronted one of the men who were fighting and pointed a gun at him. This man punched Christiansen, causing another shot to be fired, which missed everyone.

Christiansen was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal threat, criminal discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct and drug offenses.

