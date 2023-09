Effingham County Coroner: 5 people, including 2 children, died as a result of ammonia leak in Illinois

Kim Rhodes, the Effingham County Coroner, has confirmed that five people, including two children, died as a result of Friday night’s ammonia leak in Teutopolis, Illinois.

Five people were also airlifted for treatment at Central Illinois hospitals.