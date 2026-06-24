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Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting in Phoenix, Arizona

Published: 17 hour ago

A multi-victim shooting response is underway in Phoenix, where emergency crews reported three juvenile victims.

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According to initial dispatch information, a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, while a 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

A third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was also being evaluated after reporting chest pains.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and began treating the victims.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

Published: 17 hour ago
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