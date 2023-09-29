HomeالاخبارBreakingnewsPortugal: 5.0 magnitude earthquake occured at 131 km SE of Lajes das FloresBreakingnews Portugal: 5.0 magnitude earthquake occured at 131 km SE of Lajes das Flores By moon 09/29/2023 شارك Join Cedar News Telegram A 5.0 magnitude #earthquake occured at 131 km SE of Lajes das Flores, Portugal. مواضيع متعلقة Explosions reported in Kyiv Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw its troops from their border UK planning to send troops into Ukraine breakingnewsearthquakemagnitudeoccuredportugal شارك
