Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Up for Sale Amid $60 Billion Takeover Interest

Warner Bros. Discovery — the media giant behind HBO, CNN, and Warner Bros. Studios — is reportedly exploring a potential sale after receiving a preliminary takeover offer valued between $22 and $24 per share, which could put the company’s total value above $60 billion, according to recent reports from CNBC and Reuters.

Analysts estimate the company’s worth at $65–74 billion, including roughly $20 billion in debt, as the board seeks to “unlock full asset value” and boost shareholder returns.

The development follows the company’s announcement that it plans to split into two publicly traded entities by mid-2026 — one focusing on streaming and film production (“Streaming & Studios”) and another on traditional television networks (“Global Networks”). The move is seen as an effort to make Warner Bros. Discovery more appealing to potential buyers or investors.

The company faces ongoing financial pressure, including a recent credit rating downgrade to junk status due to heavy debt and losses in its traditional TV business.

While Warner Bros. Discovery has not officially declared itself “for sale,” the restructuring and takeover interest suggest that major changes in ownership and strategy could be on the horizon for one of the world’s largest entertainment groups.