Video: Several Injured After Head-On Passenger Train Collision Near Machu Picchu, Peru

Several people were injured after two passenger trains collided head-on in Pampacahua, Peru, along the railway route to Machu Picchu, according to local reports.

Video footage from the scene shows damaged train cars following the collision. Emergency responders rushed to the area to assist passengers and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities. The number and severity of injuries have not yet been officially confirmed.

Authorities said the line connects tourist destinations and is frequently used by travelers heading to Machu Picchu, raising concerns over passenger safety. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, with officials examining possible signaling issues, human error, or track conditions.

Rail traffic in the area has been temporarily suspended as crews work to secure the scene.

The situation remains developing.