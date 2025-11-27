Rahmanullah Lakanwal: Suspect Identified in Shooting of 2 National Guard Members in Washington, D.C

Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. Authorities said the identification is part of the early phase of the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal

The two Guard members were injured in the incident and transported for medical care. Their current conditions have not yet been released. Officials noted that additional details about the suspect, motive, and circumstances will be provided as the investigation develops.