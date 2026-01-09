Man with knife shot by police at Brooklyn hospital, officials say

A man with a knife was shot by police at a Brooklyn hospital after an incident inside the emergency room at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in the Park Slope neighborhood, officials said.

According to ABC7NY, the shooting occurred on Thursday when police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife inside the hospital’s emergency department. Officers fired their weapons during the encounter.

🚨 Incident inside hospital emergency room

Authorities confirmed the incident unfolded inside the emergency room, prompting an immediate police response to secure the area and protect staff and patients.

🏥 Condition unknown, investigation ongoing

The man’s condition was not immediately known, and no additional injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the police response, officials said.