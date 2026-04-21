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Lacey Cushman Sought in South Carolina Blue Alert After Officer Shot
A South Carolina Blue Alert has been issued after a law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting in Blackville.
Authorities said the incident happened near Gardenia Road, triggering a large police response.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Lacey Cushman and issued a statewide BOLO.
The condition of the injured officer has not yet been released.
Residents are urged to stay alert as the search continues and the situation remains active.