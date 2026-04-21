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Blue Alert Issued in South Carolina After Officer Shot

Published: 6 hours ago
Blue Alert Issued in South Carolina After Officer Shot

A Blue Alert in South Carolina has been issued after a police officer was shot, prompting a statewide alert.

Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.

Residents have been urged to stay alert and report any relevant information to law enforcement.

No additional details about the officer’s condition or the suspect have been released.

The situation remains active as officials continue their investigation.

Published: 6 hours ago
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