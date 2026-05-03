Deadly Explosion in Bristol Home Leaves Two Dead, Police Rule Out Terror Link

Police in Bristol are investigating a fatal explosion that occurred early this morning at a residential property on Sterncourt Road, following reports of a domestic-related incident.

According to Superintendent Matt Ebbs, officers were called to the scene at approximately 6:17am. However, shortly before their arrival—just after 6:30am—an explosion occurred inside the home.

A man and a woman were found dead at the scene. Authorities have described the explosion as “suspicious,” and specially trained officers are currently supporting the victims’ families.

Three other individuals—a man, a woman, and a child—were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A major incident was declared, prompting a coordinated response from emergency services and Bristol City Council. A safety cordon remains in place around the area, with residents evacuated to a temporary rest centre while investigations continue.

Specialist teams, including the British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, conducted precautionary searches at the scene.

Police confirmed they are not currently looking for any additional suspects and have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Investigations are also underway at a second property in the Speedwell area, believed to be connected to the deceased man.

Authorities say the cordon is expected to remain in place until at least the evening, and reassurances patrols are being carried out in the area as enquiries continue.

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