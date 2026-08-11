Massive Fire Erupts at St Albans Industrial Estate as Smoke Billows Over M25

A major fire has broken out at Ventura Park industrial estate in St Albans, England, sending a thick plume of smoke across the area and over the nearby M25 motorway.

The blaze has engulfed a building at the large industrial and logistics estate south of St Albans city centre, which contains multiple commercial units.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed as large amounts of smoke continue to pour from the scene.

Ventura Park is located close to both the M25 and M1 motorways, raising concerns about smoke affecting visibility and travel in the surrounding area.

Emergency crews are responding to the fire, while the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage have not yet been confirmed.