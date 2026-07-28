Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Massachusetts Until 3:45 p.m. EDT

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for portions of the Boston area until 3:45 p.m. EDT, as dangerous thunderstorms move through the region.

The warning indicates that storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, and possibly hail, creating hazardous conditions for residents and travelers.

People in the warned area should seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Motorists are urged to use caution, as heavy rain may reduce visibility and cause localized flooding on roadways.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local officials as the storms move through the area.