Apple Briefly Tops $5 Trillion Market Valuation, Becomes Second Company to Reach Milestone

Apple briefly surpassed a $5 trillion market valuation during trading on Tuesday, becoming only the second publicly traded company to reach the historic milestone after Nvidia.

The milestone comes as Apple has reclaimed its position as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, supported by strong investor demand and a sharp rally in its share price. The company’s stock has climbed significantly in recent weeks ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

Apple’s rise reflects shifting investor sentiment across the technology sector, with some investors favoring companies viewed as less exposed to heavy artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. Nvidia, which previously reached a market capitalization above $5 trillion, has recently retreated from its peak amid concerns about the pace of AI investment.

The achievement marks another milestone for Apple as it continues to lead global markets by valuation and underscores the company’s enduring strength despite increasing competition in the technology industry.