Arizona Weather: Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Continue Across South-Central Arizona

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms continue moving northward across South-Central Arizona on Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for cloud-to-ground lightning and brief periods of heavy rainfall.

Forecasters say the primary hazards include dangerous lightning strikes and localized downpours that could reduce visibility and create slick road conditions during the morning commute.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution when encountering wet roads and allow additional stopping distance. Residents should also seek shelter indoors if thunderstorms approach and avoid open areas during lightning activity.

Weather conditions are expected to continue evolving throughout the morning as the storm activity tracks north across the region. Drivers and residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and weather alerts.