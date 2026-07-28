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Aerial footage broadcast by NHK shows extensive damage to the Kyushu Expressway in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the region.

Video: Aerial Footage Shows Severe Damage to Kyushu Expressway After M7.1 Earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan https://t.co/cRmCTapWgu pic.twitter.com/Ay4TCWM3SU — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

The video appears to show sections of a bridge shifted and separated at expansion joints, highlighting the significant impact the quake had on transportation infrastructure.

Authorities said at least 50 people have been injured as emergency crews continue search, rescue, and damage assessment operations across the affected areas. Officials are inspecting highways, bridges, railways, and other critical infrastructure for additional structural damage.

The full extent of the destruction is still being evaluated, and authorities continue to urge residents to remain alert for aftershocks while emergency operations remain underway.