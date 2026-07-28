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An explosion occurred at Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, following the powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, with part of the building collapsing and multiple people reportedly trapped inside.

Video: Explosion at Aeon Mall in Kumamoto Traps Several After 7.1 Earthquake https://t.co/fCG9aiKiIw pic.twitter.com/9hs5EAURK6 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

According to the local fire department, the second floor collapsed, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene to search for and assist those believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Video from the area shows a large cloud of smoke and debris as people flee the scene in the aftermath of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially determined, and authorities have not confirmed whether it was directly triggered by earthquake damage. Emergency operations remain ongoing as officials assess the extent of the collapse and search for survivors.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.