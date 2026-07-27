Qantas Airbus A350-1000ULR Embarks on Landmark Ultra-Long-Haul Test Flight for Project Sunrise

An Airbus A350-1000ULR is pushing the limits of commercial aviation as it undertakes one of the most ambitious ultra-long-haul test flights ever conducted.

The aircraft is performing a global proving mission that will help validate the technology, performance, and operational procedures required for Qantas Airways’ Project Sunrise—an initiative designed to launch some of the world’s longest nonstop commercial flights.

Project Sunrise aims to connect Australia directly with London and New York without intermediate stops, reducing total travel time while eliminating layovers for passengers. The test program is evaluating aircraft systems, fuel efficiency, crew operations, passenger comfort, and long-duration flight performance under real-world conditions.

The Airbus A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) has been specially configured to fly these record-breaking routes, making it the future backbone of Qantas’ nonstop intercontinental operations.

If successful, Project Sunrise will mark a major milestone in commercial aviation, enabling travelers to fly directly between Australia’s east coast and key global destinations on flights expected to last up to 20 hours.