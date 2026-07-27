Flood Watch Issued for Parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Through Wednesday Morning

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across portions of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Forecasters are calling for 2 to 5 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. The greatest risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is expected across the Lower Hudson Valley, interior southwestern Connecticut, and northeastern New Jersey.

Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, urban locations, and places with poor drainage. Rivers, streams, and creeks may also rise rapidly.

Residents are urged to monitor the latest forecasts, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and be prepared to take action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued.

Additional updates will be provided as weather conditions evolve.