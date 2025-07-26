Three NYPD officers were violently attacked late Friday night while responding to an assault call in Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources. The incident occurred near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue, where officers were dispatched following reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a physical altercation. They were suddenly assaulted by multiple individuals at the scene. All three officers sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials have confirmed their conditions are stable.

The NYPD has launched an investigation into the attack, and several suspects are now in custody. Authorities are working to determine whether the incident was a spontaneous escalation or part of a targeted assault on police.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the violence, saying, “An attack on the NYPD is an attack on all New Yorkers. We will not tolerate it.”

More details are expected as the investigation unfolds.