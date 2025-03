Extreme blowing dust is taking place from New Mexico all the way up to Kansas

Extreme blowing dust is taking place from New Mexico all the way up to Kansas where wind gusts are currently 60-80 MPH. This is causing zero visibility & poor air quality, no driving is recommended in these conditions unless you have too.

Lots of wildfires are also popping up across the area, these fires will spread very quickly in these conditions, if you are told to evacuate please do so.