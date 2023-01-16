World

Search Warrant Executed, Catholic Elementary School Teacher Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BUCK COUNTY, PA – Todd Philip Napolitano, a 39-year-old man from Middletown Township, was arrested on Friday, January 13th, 2023 and charged with possession of child pornography.

Napolitano, a teacher at St. Charles Borromeo School in Bensalem, was charged with dissemination of photos or film of child sex acts, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $1 million bail with conditions of no contact with minors and no access to computers.

The investigation began in November after a Bensalem detective working an undercover operation discovered Napolitano downloading and sharing child pornography. The detective tracked the IP address to Napolitano’s home in Middletown Township, where a search warrant was served.

