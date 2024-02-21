News

video of a Amazon van that was split in half by an oncoming Amtrak train

Watch this unbelievable moment when an Amazon delivery van was sliced in half by a train. The driver miraculously survived the destructive accident that occurred in Ixonia, Wisconsin, about 40 minutes outside of Milwaukee, in November 2021. Evans, the driver, told reporters that he is deaf in his left ear and, at the time of the accident, didn’t hear the train’s horn initially. He also noted the absence of signals, warnings, or lights that could have alerted him to the oncoming train, video:

