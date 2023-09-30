News

video: NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman was CAUGHT ON CAMERA pulling the fire alarm

By moon
Rep. Jamaal Bowman

NOW: Reports swirling that DEM NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman was CAUGHT ON CAMERA pulling the fire alarm to delay the CR vote, Video:

moon9281 posts 0 comments
