Senator Feinstein cast her last vote just hours before she died

Senator Feinstein cast her last vote just hours before she died

Senator Feinstein cast her last vote just hours before she died in Washington, D.C.

Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the longest-serving woman in the United States Senate, has died at the age of 90. She was known for her tenure marked by significant legislative achievements and her roles in prominent Senate committees.