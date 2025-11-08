Ybor Tampa car crash: 4 dead, 11 injured

A terrifying incident unfolded in Ybor, Tampa, Florida, when a speeding car crashed into a crowded area, killing four people and injuring eleven others. Emergency crews rushed to the scene to provide aid.

VIDEO: 4 dead, 11 injured after speeding car plows through crowd in Ybor, Tampa https://t.co/9aQbKVrkI8 pic.twitter.com/NCLXh7CTOD — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 8, 2025

Video footage captures chaos

A video from the scene shows the aftermath of the crash, with bystanders and first responders trying to help victims. Police have cordoned off the area while investigating the driver’s actions.

Victims and response

Officials confirmed that 4 people died at the scene, while 11 others were hospitalized with varying injuries. Authorities urge locals to avoid the area as investigations continue.

Investigation underway

Police are currently investigating whether this was an accident or intentional. Witnesses described the car moving at high speed before striking the crowd.