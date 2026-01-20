News
Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansa
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, as forecasters warn of 4 or more inches of snow, potential ice accumulation, and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The storm could lead to hazardous travel conditions, reduced visibility, and possible power outages, especially where ice builds up on roads and power lines. Residents in affected areas are urged to monitor forecasts and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.