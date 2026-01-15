Western military official says U.S. attack on Iran appears imminent amid troop withdrawals

“All the signals are that a U.S. attack is imminent,” a Western military official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, as regional tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran.

The United States has begun withdrawing some military personnel from key bases in the Middle East, including requests for certain staff at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base to depart as a precaution, officials said. The moves come amid repeated warnings from Iranian authorities that Tehran would target American bases in neighboring countries if the U.S. strikes Iran.

U.S. and allied officials described the situation as highly dynamic, with discussions ongoing over possible intervention. While no formal announcement of military action has been made, European and Israeli officials indicated that U.S. intervention could occur within a short timeframe as decision-makers assess the situation.

Iran has also warned regional partners that American installations could be targeted in the event of a U.S. strike. Authorities on both sides show readiness for escalation even as diplomatic channels remain strained and attempts to avert conflict continue.