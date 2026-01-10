West Point Mississippi shooting leaves six dead in triple attack, suspect in custody

A West Point Mississippi shooting spree left six people dead after three related shootings across Clay County late Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement officials said the shootings occurred at separate locations in and around West Point, prompting a large police response. One suspect has been taken into custody, and authorities stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Q1Officials have not released the identities of the victims or details about the suspect as the investigation continues. Additional information is expected following an official press briefing.