Wales baby dog attack reports emerged Sunday evening after Gwent Police confirmed a nine-month-old baby died at a home in Rogiet, south-east Wales. A major emergency response, including armed officers and multiple ambulances, rushed to the scene on Crossway in the village.

Police said paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service arrived shortly after 6:00 p.m., but the child was sadly pronounced dead at the property. The dog involved in the incident has been seized and removed from the home.

Heavy Police Presence Reported

Witnesses described significant emergency activity in the area, with up to nine ambulances and armed police responding following the incident.

Investigation Ongoing

Chief Superintendent John Davies said officers remain on the scene gathering evidence and speaking with residents as the investigation continues.

“We understand that there will be concerns around this incident,” Davies said. “If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log reference 2500349915, or to reach out directly via Facebook or X. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously.

Authorities have not yet released the breed of the dog or further details as inquiries are ongoing.

More updates will follow as official information becomes available.