Vodafone Down Across the UK: Thousands Lose Internet and Mobile Access

If you’ve suddenly lost your connection today, you’re not alone — Vodafone down reports are flooding in from across the UK. Thousands of customers have been left without broadband or mobile data this afternoon, as Vodafone’s broadband and mobile network suffered a major outage affecting homes and businesses nationwide.

The outage began around 3pm on Monday, October 13, 2025, and continues to disrupt services for many users. According to DownDetector, over 130,000 outage reports were logged at the peak of the disruption, making this one of Vodafone’s largest network failures in recent months.

Widespread Vodafone Outage Leaves Users Frustrated

Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have been flooded with complaints, with users unable to access the internet, make calls, or even check Vodafone’s official website for updates.

One customer posted, “@VodafoneUK broadband has gone down. None of my apps are working and your number isn’t reachable — have you got issues?” Another user added, “Vodafone has gone down nationwide, affecting ALL customers.”

Others report being unable to work from home, highlighting how dependent many are on stable broadband connectivity.

Vodafone Website Also Affected

To make matters worse, the Vodafone UK website and My Vodafone app are also experiencing downtime, preventing customers from checking their account status or outage details.

At the time of writing, Vodafone has not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated time for resolution. However, the company’s support channels on X and Facebook are being closely monitored by users seeking updates.

What Customers Can Do

If your Vodafone broadband or mobile service is not working:

Restart your router or phone after 30 minutes.

Avoid resetting your router repeatedly — this won’t fix network-level issues.

Check DownDetector or Vodafone UK social media pages for official updates.

When Will Vodafone Be Back Online?

There is no confirmed restoration time yet. Similar Vodafone broadband outages in the past have typically taken several hours to resolve. Users are advised to stay tuned to official Vodafone channels for live updates.

For now, it’s clear that this Vodafone down incident has left thousands across the UK disconnected — and waiting anxiously for the signal to return.