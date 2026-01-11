Video: Thousands pack downtown Los Angeles streets in massive anti-ICE protest

Thousands of protesters packed downtown Los Angeles streets during a massive anti-ICE protest, with crowds filling major intersections and public spaces, according to video and eyewitness accounts.

Organizers and participants said the demonstrations are spreading to cities across the country, signaling a broader wave of protests opposing federal immigration enforcement. Authorities have not reported major injuries or arrests as of the latest update, and the situation remains fluid.