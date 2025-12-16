A shuttle bus crash at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) left several passengers shaken after a bus carrying around 40 people was involved in an accident on airport grounds.

Video: Shuttle Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Crashes at LAX, Injuries Reported https://t.co/3nTk7Jov2A pic.twitter.com/h6WnL2hMfT — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 16, 2025

According to early reports, at least two passengers were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The severity of their conditions has not been officially disclosed. Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene to assess passengers and secure the area.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether other vehicles were involved. Airport operations were not immediately reported to be significantly disrupted.

Video from the scene shows emergency responders assisting passengers and inspecting the damaged shuttle bus as the investigation continues.