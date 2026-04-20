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Video: Shooting Reported at Teotihuacán Archaeological Site in Mexico
Tourists reported a shooting at the Teotihuacán archaeological site in the State of Mexico, causing panic among visitors.
Early reports indicate that an armed man opened fire near the Pyramid of the Moon.
Authorities were alerted and responded to secure the area and assess the situation.
No confirmed information has been released yet regarding injuries or the suspect’s identity.
The situation remains developing as officials work to gather more details.