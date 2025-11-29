Several people were arrested during an anti-ICE demonstration in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, according to local authorities. The protest drew a significant crowd as activists rallied against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies and recent enforcement actions.

VIDEO: Several Arrested During Anti-ICE Protest in Chinatown, Manhattan https://t.co/6cogDRgjPN pic.twitter.com/RKcSqxzbNu — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 29, 2025

Police moved in after portions of the demonstration began blocking streets and disrupting traffic, leading to multiple arrests. Officers said the individuals detained are expected to face charges related to disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

The incident caused temporary congestion in lower Manhattan, but streets were later reopened. Organizers say more demonstrations are planned as calls for immigration reform continue to intensify.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the situation remains under review.