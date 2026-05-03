Video shows a plane colliding with a bakery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike near an exit ramp.

Video: Plane Collides With Truck on New Jersey Turnpike Near Newark https://t.co/9nPci7Clp5 pic.twitter.com/zNjr57K051 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 3, 2026

Officials said the aircraft was preparing to land in Newark when part of the plane struck the truck.

The truck was traveling northbound carrying bakery products at the time of the incident.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unusual collision.

FAA: “While on approach to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 3. The Boeing 767 landed safely and was arriving from Venice, Italy.”