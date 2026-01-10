News
Video: Kick streamer Konvy shot at while livestreaming in the Bronx, New York
Kick streamer Konvy was reportedly shot at while livestreaming in the Bronx, New York, according to video and social media posts circulating online.
Eyewitness clips showed the moment gunfire rang out near the streamer’s location during the live broadcast. It is unclear if anyone was injured, and police have not released official details about the incident or confirmed whether a suspect has been identified.
Public information remains limited, and authorities are expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses.