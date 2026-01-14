Dozens of people were killed and injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Sikhio, Thailand, according to reports and video circulating online.

Video: Dozens killed and injured after crane collapses onto train in Thailand https://t.co/7yfqHxKSED pic.twitter.com/NzeBTHLzOl — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 14, 2026

The crane was lifting a section of a bridge when it failed, causing debris to fall directly onto the moving train. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as rescue operations began, with authorities working to account for passengers and assess damage.

Officials have not released confirmed casualty figures or detailed causes of the collapse as investigations continue.