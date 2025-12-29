Video: 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured After Interoceanic Train Derails in Oaxaca, Mexico

At least 13 people were killed and 98 others injured after an Interoceánico passenger train derailed in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, Mexican authorities confirmed.

The derailment occurred near Nizanda on December 28, 2025, involving a train traveling from Coatzacoalcos to Salina Cruz. The train was carrying 241 passengers and 9 crew members when multiple carriages left the tracks and overturned in a remote, rugged area.

Emergency crews from the Mexican Navy, Civil Protection, and local responders rushed to the scene to conduct rescues and evacuations. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that federal medical units and helicopters were deployed, with hospitals in Oaxaca and Veracruz activating mass-casualty protocols. Several victims were airlifted in critical condition.

The Interoceanic Corridor, a flagship infrastructure project linking Mexico’s Pacific and Gulf coasts and promoted as an alternative to the Panama Canal, has seen limited but serious incidents since its revival. Authorities said the cause of the derailment is under urgent investigation, with officials examining factors including speed, track conditions, or possible sabotage.

The incident marks the deadliest accident since passenger service resumed on the line.