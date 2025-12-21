UPDATE: Officer-Involved Shooting at Tennessee Hospital Leaves One Dead

A police officer-involved shooting occurred at Jackson–Madison County General Hospital in Tennessee, resulting in a fatality, authorities confirmed.

According to officials, the incident began when a police officer responded to assist hospital security with a combative individual in the emergency room. A physical altercation followed, during which a firearm was discharged.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has taken over the case and is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No additional details about the individuals involved have been released at this time.

The situation remains under investigation.