News
UPDATE: Fortnite Experiencing Login and Matchmaking Issues
Fortnite is currently experiencing widespread login and matchmaking issues, according to an update from Fortnite Status.
Epic Games said it is still working to bring Fortnite back online and restore services to normal. Players who are already logged in may be kicked from the game as engineers continue work to stabilize systems.
The company said a fix is being worked on as soon as possible, and further updates will be shared once services are fully restored.