U.S. Halts All Visa Issuances for Afghan Passport Holders – Rubio Statement

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, along with the State Department, announced an immediate suspension of all visa issuances for travelers holding passports from Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the halt is effective immediately and applies to all types of visas, pending a thorough review of security and vetting procedures. The State Department emphasized that the move is intended to safeguard national security while ensuring the integrity of U.S. immigration processes.

Officials said that Afghan nationals currently in the visa application pipeline will be notified, and the suspension will remain in place until further notice. The department urged affected travelers to monitor official U.S. government channels for updates and guidance.

This decision comes amid growing concerns about security risks and the need to strengthen vetting protocols for certain international travelers.

