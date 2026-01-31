U.S. Embassy issues alert after heavy gunfire reported in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, has issued a security alert for U.S. citizens following reports of heavy gunfire near the embassy, including areas north and south of the facility and in the Croix-de-Bouquets area.

According to the embassy, security operations are currently in progress, and all movements by U.S. government personnel have been halted. The embassy said it remains open for emergency services only.

Authorities have not released further details regarding casualties or the source of the gunfire. U.S. citizens in the area were urged to remain alert as the situation continues to develop.