U.S. Airstrikes in Venezuela Ordered by President Trump, CBS Reports
U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela were ordered by President Donald Trump, targeting sites inside the country including military facilities, according to U.S. officials cited by CBS.
The report said the strikes involve multiple locations. No official details have been released regarding damage, casualties, or the duration of the operation.
U.S. and Venezuelan authorities have not yet issued public statements as the situation continues to develop.