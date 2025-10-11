Tylar Jarod Goodloe Identified in Deadly Leland Mississippi Shooting

LELAND, Miss. — Authorities are urgently searching for Tylar Jarod Goodloe following the Leland Mississippi shooting, a mass shooting that killed four people and injured 12 others after a high school homecoming football game Friday night.

Eyewitnesses reported gunfire near Leland High School, sending panicked crowds fleeing the scene. Several victims were airlifted to trauma centers in nearby cities, while others were treated at local hospitals.

Suspect Warning: Tylar Jarod Goodloe

Law enforcement warns the public that Tylar Jarod Goodloe is considered armed and dangerous. Officials are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, are working alongside Leland Police in the ongoing manhunt.

Community Responds to the Tragedy

Mayor John Lee called the shooting “an unimaginable tragedy” and urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Our community is grieving, but we are united in seeking justice for the victims,” Lee said.

Schools in the area have boosted security measures as authorities continue to investigate.

Investigation in Progress

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the events that led to the Tylar Jarod Goodloe Leland Mississippi shooting. While no motive has been released, authorities stress that finding Goodloe is the top priority.