Trump Suspends Offshore Wind Projects Over National Security Concerns

Former President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all large offshore wind farms currently under construction, citing national security risks, according to officials familiar with the decision.

The move halts work on major offshore wind projects while a review is conducted into potential impacts on national security, including concerns related to maritime activity, radar systems, and critical infrastructure.

Details on how long the suspension will last or which projects are specifically affected have not yet been released. The decision is expected to have significant implications for the U.S. renewable energy sector.