Trump Claims Venezuela Interim Government to Transfer 30–50 Million Barrels of Oil to US

Venezuela interim government oil to US was claimed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in a social media post, where he said interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States.

Trump said the oil would be sold at market price, with proceeds controlled by the U.S. government and used for the benefit of both countries. He added that the oil would be transported by storage ships directly to U.S. unloading docks.

There has been no independent confirmation from the U.S. government, Venezuelan authorities, or major energy institutions supporting the claim. No official policy announcement or documentation has been released.