Tampa Crash: 4 Dead, 11 Injured After Speeding Driver Slams Into Business — Suspect Detained
A horrific crash in Tampa left four people dead and 11 injured after a driver lost control at high speed and plowed into a business early Saturday, according to police.
The suspect, 22-year-old Silas Sampson, was detained at the scene. Police say the vehicle had been previously involved in street racing, and was being monitored when the driver exited I-275 at extreme speed before crashing.
Officials called the tragedy “senseless,” vowing to seek justice for the victims and their families.
More updates to come.