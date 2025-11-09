Tampa Crash: 4 Dead, 11 Injured After Speeding Driver Slams Into Business — Suspect Detained

Silas Sampson, 22, was detained at the scene of a crash in Tampa

A horrific crash in Tampa left four people dead and 11 injured after a driver lost control at high speed and plowed into a business early Saturday, according to police.

The suspect, 22-year-old Silas Sampson, was detained at the scene. Police say the vehicle had been previously involved in street racing, and was being monitored when the driver exited I-275 at extreme speed before crashing.

Officials called the tragedy “senseless,” vowing to seek justice for the victims and their families.

