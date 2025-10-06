Streatham Stabbing Outside Starbucks on High Road

A Streatham stabbing occurred this afternoon on Streatham High Road, London, when a man was attacked with a knife outside a Starbucks café. The streets were reportedly covered in blood, prompting a swift response from the Metropolitan Police and urgent public warnings.

Eyewitnesses Describe the Horror

Several witnesses shared their experiences on social media. One wrote:

“There’s been a stabbing in Streatham and that’s like the first time I’ve seen blood just everywhere like that.”

Another eyewitness tweeted:

“Avoid Streatham Hill as it’s been cornered off outside Starbucks – a person has been stabbed. Police are at the scene and diverting away. I’m not sure on the wellbeing of the poor person – but praying for a recovery. Not sure if the attacker has been caught so please be safe.”

These accounts confirm the terrifying impact of the Streatham stabbing on the local community.

Police Urge Public to Avoid the Area

Authorities have set up a cordon on Streatham High Road as they investigate the knife attack. The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice, as police continue their efforts to ensure safety.

Investigation Underway

The Metropolitan Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the assailant. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the Streatham stabbing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Community Reactions

Residents and passersby are sharing their concerns online, emphasizing the need for caution. The Streatham stabbing has sparked widespread attention, highlighting public safety concerns in the area.